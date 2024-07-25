Regional Champions Crowned in The Basketball Tournament

In The Basketball Tournament (TBT), regional champions were crowned in four regions. The Ville won the Louisville Regional, Carmen’s Crew took the Dayton Regional, the Happy Valley Hoopers triumphed in the Pittsburgh Regional, and Team Colorado claimed victory in the Wichita Regional. These teams will now advance to the quarterfinals, with games scheduled to take place at Freedom Hall in Louisville and the Fertitta Center in Houston. Fans can catch all the action on Fox Sports.