Reds’ Weekend Ends with Chourio Power Surge

It was a rough Sunday for the Cincinnati Reds, who wrapped up a frustrating road trip with an 8-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The big blow came off the bat of Jackson Chourio, who launched two home runs and collected five RBIs. Chad Patrick earned his first major league win for the Brew Crew, allowing just two hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings.

Cincinnati’s only fireworks came from Spencer Steer, who hit his first homer of the season, and T.J. Friedl, who knocked in a run in the eighth. But by then, the damage was done.

The Reds have now dropped five of their last six and head west to San Francisco on Monday. Hunter Greene (0-1, 2.25 ERA) will take the ball as the Reds look to stop the bleeding and get the bats going.