Reds Walk Off Winners Again as Benson Burns the Padres

Cincinnati rallied for another dramatic finish Sunday afternoon, walking off the San Diego Padres 3-2 thanks to Will Benson’s clutch single in the bottom of the ninth at Great American Ball Park.

Trailing 2-1 entering the final frame, Elly De La Cruz kickstarted the comeback with an infield single before Spencer Steer tied it up with a sharp RBI single to left. With the bases juiced and tension high, Benson cracked a line drive to right that sent the home crowd into a frenzy. His third hit of the game sealed Cincinnati’s third walk-off win of the season and gave them the rubber match of the series.

Emilio Pagan earned the win after tossing a scoreless ninth, while the Reds overcame a rare late deficit—improving on what had been a 1-34 mark when trailing after seven innings.

San Diego left 13 runners stranded and went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position, spoiling a multi-hit effort from Xander Bogaerts and a solid outing from their bullpen.