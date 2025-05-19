Reds Sweep Guardians Behind Benson’s Power Surge

The Cincinnati Reds completed a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 3-1 victory on Sunday, May 18, thanks in large part to Will Benson’s offensive explosion. Benson homered twice in the game, marking his first career multi-homer performance and extending his home run streak to four consecutive games.

The Reds’ pitching staff also played a crucial role in the sweep, with Andrew Abbott delivering a strong start and the bullpen effectively shutting down the Guardians’ lineup. This series marked the Reds’ first sweep of the Guardians since 2012, highlighting the team’s improved play and potential as they aim to climb the National League Central standings.

With this momentum, the Reds look to continue their winning ways in the upcoming series, building on their recent success and striving for consistency throughout the season.