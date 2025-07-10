Reds Snap Skid with Abbott’s All-Star Effort

The Cincinnati Reds finally stopped the bleeding Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak by sinking the Miami Marlins 7–2 at Great American Ball Park.

Andrew Abbott, fresh off being named an NL All-Star, pitched like a big-league bulldog. He tossed seven sparkling innings of one-run ball, striking out five while scattering six hits. Elly De La Cruz unleashed a pair of RBI doubles to bookend a six-run night, while Noelvi Marte and Will Benson added home-run thunder.

The Reds (47–46) got their swagger back, ending Miami’s franchise-record 11-game road win streak and giving manager Terry Francona his 1,997th career victory. Cincinnati remains in the thick of the Central Division race and looks to keep the bats hot when Nick Lodolo takes the mound Thursday night.