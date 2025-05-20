Local Sports 

Reds Rumble to Fifth Straight Victory Behind Lodolo’s Arm

Kevin Kelley
The Cincinnati Reds are red hot and rolling. On Monday, they pushed their win streak to five with a 7-1 victory over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Nick Lodolo was sharp over six innings, giving up just one run while striking out seven.
The bats backed him up in a big way. Austin Hays had three hits and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth. Gavin Lux had two doubles, and Elly De La Cruz added two RBIs. With the win, Cincinnati improves to 25-24 and has regained momentum in the NL Central race.