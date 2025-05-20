Reds Rumble to Fifth Straight Victory Behind Lodolo’s Arm

The Cincinnati Reds are red hot and rolling. On Monday, they pushed their win streak to five with a 7-1 victory over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Nick Lodolo was sharp over six innings, giving up just one run while striking out seven.

The bats backed him up in a big way. Austin Hays had three hits and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth. Gavin Lux had two doubles, and Elly De La Cruz added two RBIs. With the win, Cincinnati improves to 25-24 and has regained momentum in the NL Central race.