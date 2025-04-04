Reds’ Offensive Struggles Continue in Historic Fashion

Transitioning to Major League Baseball, the Cincinnati Reds find themselves in a challenging offensive slump, having suffered three consecutive 1-0 losses—a feat not seen since the 1960 Philadelphia Phillies. Their latest defeat came at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.​

In this matchup, Brewers’ starter Nestor Cortes delivered a stellar performance, allowing just one hit over six innings while striking out six and issuing two walks. The game’s sole run was unearned, resulting from a sequence in the fourth inning where a ground-rule double by Jackson Chourio, a fielding error, and a single by Sal Frelick combined to bring in the decisive score. ​

Reds’ starter Nick Lodolo was commendable on the mound, retiring the first nine batters he faced and completing 6 2/3 innings with six strikeouts. However, the lack of offensive support left him with a hard-luck loss. ​

This series of 1-0 losses underscores a significant offensive drought for Cincinnati, highlighting the need for adjustments to rejuvenate their batting lineup. The Reds will look to reverse this trend as they continue their series against the Brewers, with Nick Martinez slated to start in the upcoming game.​