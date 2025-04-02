Reds Offense Silenced in Loss to Rangers

One night after a 14-run outburst, the Cincinnati Reds were blanked 1-0 by the Texas Rangers. Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi tossed the first complete game shutout of the MLB season, allowing just four hits over nine dominant innings.

Wyatt Langford’s solo homer in the first inning off Carson Spiers was the game’s only run. Spiers pitched well, going six innings and giving up just three hits. The series is now tied 1-1 heading into today’s rubber match, with Hunter Greene starting for Cincinnati against Texas rookie Jack Leiter.