Reds Look to Keep Momentum Rolling Against Rockies in Mile-High Showdown

The Cincinnati Reds travel to Denver to face off against the struggling Colorado Rockies, hoping to build on their recent offensive resurgence. The Reds currently sit at 12-13 and aim to climb back to .500 behind ace Andrew Abbott, who enters with an impressive 2-0 record and stellar 1.64 ERA. Abbott, who has been exceptional this season, looks poised to continue his dominance against a Rockies lineup currently batting under .200 in their last 10 games.

Offensively, Cincinnati has been on fire, batting nearly .300 collectively over their past 10 contests. Austin Hays has been leading the charge, swinging a hot bat with 13 hits, including three homers and a double in his recent outings. Gavin Lux has also been a bright spot, consistently finding the gaps with five doubles and a home run. The Reds’ lineup hopes to take advantage of a Rockies team riddled with injuries and struggling mightily on the mound.

With the thin air of Coors Field traditionally boosting offensive numbers, Cincinnati’s hitters are eager to tee off against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, who is winless in four starts and sporting a 4.85 ERA. This weekend series offers the Reds a golden opportunity to bolster their record and generate positive momentum heading deeper into the season.