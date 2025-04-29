Reds Keep Rolling, Take Fifth Straight with 3-1 Win Over Cardinals

The Cincinnati Reds continued their winning ways Monday, notching their fifth consecutive victory with a 3-1 decision over the rival Cardinals.

Starter Nick Martinez worked six efficient innings, while Jose Trevino tied the game with a solo homer in the third. Noelvi Marte added the go-ahead triple, and Gavin Lux extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a 3-for-4 night at the plate.

Cincinnati’s starting rotation remains one of the best in baseball, and the club now turns to Brady Singer to keep the momentum going in tonight’s rematch at Great American Ball Park.