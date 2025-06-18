Reds Keep Rolling, Claw Back to Win 6–5 Over Twins

Never count out the Cincinnati Reds — especially when TJ Friedl steps to the plate in the clutch. With the Reds trailing by one in the sixth inning Tuesday night, Friedl laced a two-run double with two outs to give Cincinnati the lead for good in a 6–5 win over Minnesota.

It was the third straight victory for the Redlegs, who have now won eight of their last eleven games and are gaining ground in the National League Wild Card race.

David Festa had no-hit Cincinnati into the fourth before Will Benson’s two-run double opened the scoring. Jake Fraley added two RBIs, and though Minnesota briefly surged ahead thanks to a Harrison Bader three-run homer that bounced off Fraley’s glove, Friedl’s bat flipped the script again.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott allowed five runs — only one earned — but lowered his ERA to an impressive 1.84. Emilio Pagán sealed the deal in the ninth for his 17th save, and the GABP crowd roared with playoff-type energy.

Next up: Nick Lodolo takes the mound Wednesday night as Cincinnati looks to sweep the series.