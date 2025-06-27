Reds Host Padres to Open Key Homestand

The Cincinnati Reds open a pivotal three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Friday night at Great American Ball Park, with Nick Martinez toeing the rubber against Dylan Cease.

Cincinnati (42-39) enters the weekend on a 6-4 run, fueled by timely hitting and improved pitching. Elly De La Cruz continues to lead the charge with 18 homers and a .511 slugging percentage, while Spencer Steer has quietly racked up hits in seven of his last ten games.

San Diego (44-36), meanwhile, boasts one of the league’s top pitching staffs and a dangerous lineup. Manny Machado anchors the offense with 13 home runs and 20 doubles, and Luis Arraez is scorching hot at the plate, hitting .372 over his last 10 games.

The Padres and Reds meet for the first time this season in what could be a tone-setting series for both playoff hopefuls.