Reds Eye Fourth Straight Home Win as Mariners Come to Town

The Cincinnati Reds return to Great American Ball Park tonight on a three-game home winning streak, looking to stay hot against the visiting Seattle Mariners.

Nick Lodolo takes the mound for the Reds, bringing a sparkling 0.96 ERA and 2-1 record into the start. He’ll be countered by former Reds ace Luis Castillo, now 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA for the Mariners. Seattle is winless on the road (0-3) and will try to break through against a Cincinnati club ranked third in the NL in team ERA.

Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain continue to pace the Reds offensively, while Cal Raleigh and Victor Robles have been key bats for the Mariners. Both clubs are 8-8 and hoping to gain ground early in their respective divisions.