Reds End Brewers’ Streak with Rally Powered by Stephenson and Benson

The Cincinnati Reds broke out the bats—and broke the Brewers’ eight-game winning streak—in a 4-2 comeback win Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.

After falling behind 2-0, Tyler Stephenson tied the game with a two-run blast in the 6th inning, and Will Benson added a go-ahead solo homer in the 7th. TJ Friedl made a game-saving catch at the wall in the 8th, and Emilio Pagán nailed down the save.

The Reds improve to 30-32 heading into today’s series finale, with Hunter Greene taking the mound.