Reds Blank Marlins, Earn Series Split in Style

The Cincinnati Reds shut the door on the Miami Marlins’ road magic Thursday, earning a decisive 6–0 win and splitting the four-game set at Great American Ball Park.

Nick Lodolo pitched like a true ace, throwing six innings of three-hit, shutout ball while striking out four. It was his seventh start of the season allowing one run or fewer, showing why he’s the Big Red Machine’s lefty linchpin.

At the plate, Elly De La Cruz added another milestone to his highlight reel with his 100th hit of the year. He also swiped a bag and scored on Austin Hays’ RBI single in the first. Spencer Steer then let it fly with his 11th homer in the second inning, sending a solo shot into the seats.

The Reds padded their lead in the sixth, with De La Cruz driving in another run, Friedl scampering home on an error, and Hays delivering a two-run single to cap the scoring.

With Graham Ashcraft inducing a timely double play to snuff out a bases-loaded threat in the seventh, Cincinnati kept their streak alive — they still haven’t been swept in a series all year, the longest run since 1989.

Next up, the Reds send Chase Burns to the mound Friday to face Colorado’s Germán Márquez as they look to keep the good times rolling.