Reds’ Bats Go Silent in Series Loss to Rangers

The Cincinnati Reds offense has hit a cold streak harder than a fastball in April. After lighting up the scoreboard early in their series against Texas, they’ve now dropped back-to-back 1-0 losses, including yesterday’s rubber match.

Jack Leiter was dealing again for the Rangers, striking out six in five shutout innings before leaving with a blister. The only run? A slow-roller single by Joc Pederson set the stage for a clutch RBI double from Josh Smith in the fourth inning.

Hunter Greene was brilliant on the mound, striking out seven and surrendering just two hits over seven innings. He also earned the 500th strikeout of his young career—a milestone that deserved more run support.

Elly De La Cruz added a defensive gem with a sliding catch near the stands in the eighth, but grounded out in the ninth with the tying run on base. The Reds, after scoring 14 runs in the first six innings of this series, have now been shut out in 20 straight innings.

Cincinnati now turns the page and heads to Milwaukee, where Nick Lodolo will take the mound against a struggling Nestor Cortes. Can the Reds thaw out the bats in the Brew City? Let’s hope the offense brews something special.