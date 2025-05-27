Red, White, and Renew: IMS Launches Patriotic 2026 Indy 500 Campaign

The checkered flag has waved on a historic 109th Indianapolis 500, but fans already have their eyes on 2026 as renewal season begins at the Racing Capital of the World. Ticket holders have until June 16 to renew or upgrade their seats for the 110th edition of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Alongside the renewal push, IMS unveiled a patriotic-themed logo for the 2026 Indy 500, honoring both the event’s Memorial Day weekend roots and America’s 250th birthday. The design features red, white, and blue elements mirroring the American flag, a protective shield nodding to the Great Seal, and four stars representing IMS’s founding fathers.