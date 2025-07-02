Red Sox-Reds Suspended; Twin bill Scheduled for Today

In Boston, the weather had other plans last night. The Reds and Red Sox were suspended after just three innings due to a steady downpour. Boston leads 2-1, and the game will resume today at 2:30 p.m.

Once that wraps, the two clubs will gear up again for the originally scheduled series finale at 7:10 tonight. Brayan Bello is expected to start the resumed game for the Sox, while Cincinnati may use a mix of bullpen arms. In the nightcap, Reds hurler Nick Martinez—who flirted with a no-hitter his last time out—is slated to take the mound.

It’s a double dose of baseball and a chance for the Reds to bounce back after Monday’s tough 13-6 loss.