Red Machine Stalls Late Against Giants

The Cincinnati Reds nearly rallied back on Sunday, but fell 6-3 to the San Francisco Giants, losing the series at Great American Ball Park.

Nick Martinez had a perfect game through four but surrendered a solo homer to Heliot Ramos and a two-run blast to Matt Chapman. The Reds countered with a two-run shot from Austin Wynn and a solo homer from Matt McLain in the sixth to close the gap.

A throwing error by Elly De La Cruz led to two more Giants runs in the eighth, and closer Camilo Doval shut the door in the ninth. Cincinnati turns to newly acquired Brady Singer on Monday for a bounce-back start against the Texas Rangers.