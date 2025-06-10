Red-Hot Revival: Reds Surge Past .500, Eye Central Climb

The Big Red Machine has restarted its engine. Cincinnati’s four-game win streak — capped by a 7-4 win in Terry Francona’s Cleveland comeback — nudges the Reds to 34-33 and within 6½ games of the Cubs in a log-jammed NL Central.

Why the Reds Are Rolling

Fraley & Friedl’s Fireworks: The lefty duo has combined for three homers and ten RBIs during the streak, setting tone atop the order and taking advantage of Progressive Field’s short porches.

Encore, Encore-nacion-Strand: Back from a six-week back strain, CES has homered in four of five games, instantly restoring middle-order fear factor.

Miley’s Milestone: Wade Miley’s first MLB W since ’23 came via five grind-it-out innings, giving a bullpen loaded with Emilio Pagán and Alexis Díaz the runway to close.

Pitching Pipeline: Tonight’s starter Andrew Abbott (5-1, 2.18 ERA) has held opponents below three earned in eight straight outings. Rookie Nick Lodolo returns this weekend, giving Cincy a rotation depth chart not seen since the Cueto-Leake days.

On the Horizon

The Reds finish the Ohio Cup series tonight, then head home for four against the slumping Brewers. With Chicago and St. Louis each dropping two straight, Cincinnati’s pathway to mid-June contention is wide open. If the bats stay blistering and the young arms keep chewing innings, the Queen City could be buzzing with July-4th-weekend pennant talk for the first time in a decade.