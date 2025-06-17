Red-Hot Reds Ready to Defend Home Turf vs. Twins

After a strong 7-3 stretch, the Cincinnati Reds are back home and hoping to keep their engines revving as they welcome the Minnesota Twins to Great American Ball Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. tonight, and Cincinnati sends ace Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.87 ERA) to the mound looking to cool off the Twins’ bats—and extend Minnesota’s road woes.

The Twins enter with a 2-8 record in their last 10 games, including a four-game road losing streak. Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s offense is warming up behind the power of Elly De La Cruz, who leads the team with 30 extra-base hits, and the timely hitting of TJ Friedl, who’s delivered four home runs in his last ten games.

This is the first meeting between the Reds and Twins this season, and with both clubs hovering just above .500, this interleague series carries major momentum implications. If Abbott continues to deal and the bats keep buzzing, the Reds could climb even higher in the NL Central.