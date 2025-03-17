Purdue Earns No. 4 Seed in NCAA Tournament, Set to Face High Point

For the 10th straight year, Purdue is dancing in March, securing a #4 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers (22-11) will face #13 High Point in Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday at 12:40 PM. Should they advance, they’ll meet the winner of #5 Clemson vs. #12 McNeese in the second round.

After falling in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, Purdue will look to regain its momentum and make a deep tournament run. If the Boilermakers reach the Sweet 16, they’ll play in Indianapolis, giving them a potential home-court edge.

Last season, Purdue fell just short of a national championship, losing in the title game to UConn. This time around, they’re looking to finish the job.