Power Numbers Can’t Push Panthers Past Franklin County in Sectional Final

Franklin County 3, Jennings County 1 – Class 3A Sectional Final

Despite tallying 10 hits and launching a solo home run off the bat of Maycie Ward, Jennings County couldn’t convert enough opportunities and fell 3-1 to Franklin County in the 3A Batesville Sectional championship.

The Panthers saw solid performances across the board, with Aerian Day chipping in a 2-for-4 effort at the plate. But Franklin County’s timely defense and key pitching moments held Jennings to a single run. The Panthers finish their season at 15-12, showing grit and promise for next year.