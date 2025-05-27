Pitching Power: Wasil, Gill Dominate in Jets’ Regular Season Finale

Hauser baseball wrapped up its regular season in dominant fashion with a 12-0 five-inning victory over Brown County. Class A No. 7-ranked Jets relied on a combined one-hitter from Simeon Wasil and Stryker Gill, who racked up 14 strikeouts without issuing a walk.

RJ Foster and Kam Blair each went 2-for-4 to pace the offense, while Gill, Wasil, and Dillon Lambert all drove in two runs apiece. With the win, the Jets finish the regular season 16-3 and head into the postseason firing on all cylinders.