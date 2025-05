The Reds couldn’t solve Pirates pitcher Bailey Falter, who spun seven scoreless innings to lead Pittsburgh to a 1-0 win Tuesday. Nick Martinez gave the Reds six solid innings but was tagged with the loss after Bryan Reynolds delivered the game’s only RBI.

Cincinnati was just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and had no answer for the Pirates’ pitching tandem of Falter and David Bednar, who picked up the save.