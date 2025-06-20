Perry Putts His Name in the State Spotlight

Columbus North’s Austin Perry made a splash at Prairie View, navigating the pressure of the IHSAA Boys Golf State Finals with a calm demeanor and a powerful swing. The sophomore standout turned in rounds of 79 and 78 for a two-day total of 157, earning a tie for 45th place in a highly competitive field of 108 players. That performance placed Perry among the state’s best and firmly into the future plans of Bull Dog golf.

Perry teed off his first state finals appearance on Tuesday morning with a crisp 39 on the front nine and a 40 on the back. On Wednesday, he started on the 10th hole and came out strong, firing even-par through his first nine. While a few bumps on the back side—including a couple of tough double-bogeys—raised his total, Perry stayed composed and finished the day with a solid 6-over 78.

Though Prairie View proved it’s no walk in the park, Perry handled the course’s tricky greens and championship pressure like a seasoned vet. With two years of eligibility left and this kind of early experience under his belt, the Bull Dogs may just have a top contender in their kennel for years to come.