Perry Puts Up Solid Round in State Golf Debut for Bull Dogs

Columbus North sophomore Austin Perry made his state finals debut Tuesday and held his own against Indiana’s best, carding a 79 at the always-demanding Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Competing as an individual, Perry teed off early and kept it steady throughout the round, finishing tied for 49th in the 108-player field.

He opened with a 39 on the front nine and followed it with a 40 on the back, showcasing consistency and resilience for a golfer just getting his first taste of state-level pressure. Perry will return to the course Wednesday morning aiming to climb the leaderboard in the final round. For a sophomore, this experience was more than just a round of golf — it was a statement that the Bull Dogs have a rising star ready to bark louder in the seasons ahead.