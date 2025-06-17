Perry Punches Ticket to State After North Misses as Team

Columbus North boys golf nearly made it to the state finals as a team, placing fourth at last week’s 15-team Providence Regional with a score of 315. Only the top three teams advance, so North just missed the cut behind Center Grove (298), Franklin Community (304), and Floyd Central (313).

But there’s still a Bulldog in the hunt—Austin Perry. The junior shot a 74 and found himself in a sudden-death playoff for the final individual berth. Four pressure-packed holes later, Perry drained a long putt to clinch his spot at Prairie View Golf Club.

His teammates weren’t far off: Brady Schneider carded a 77, Joseph Perkins shot 78, Tyler Dillingham posted 86, and Reid Perry closed with an 89. For the East Olympians, Mason Reeves finished his postseason with an 84.

Perry will represent North in the IHSAA State Finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, teeing off at 8:10 a.m. from the tenth hole. With momentum on his side and a calm hand on the greens, Perry could be a surprise contender on the state stage.