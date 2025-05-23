Payton Morris Dominates as Bull Dogs Win on Senior Night
Columbus North softball closed out the home schedule with an 8-1 win over Jennings County, highlighted by a stellar performance from senior Payton Morris. Morris carried a no-hitter into the sixth and allowed just three hits with 12 strikeouts. She also helped herself at the plate with a solo home run and an RBI bunt.
The Bull Dogs broke things open with a four-run fourth and added four more in the fifth, including a two-run blast from senior Lily Retz. Morgan Jarvis went 3-for-3, and Bailee Scruggs added two hits in the win. The victory sends North to 13-10 on the year.