Panthers Scratch Out Softball Win, Lancers Light Up the Scoreboard

The spring season is heating up fast, and local softball teams are wasting no time in making their mark.

Jennings County clawed their way to a 3-2 comeback win over Corydon Central thanks to a three-run sixth inning. Claire Hack cracked the lineup wide open with a 3-for-3 day, including a double and two RBIs, while pitchers Audrey McDonald and Arian Day slammed the door with solid work in the circle.

Down in Edinburgh, the Lancers blazed through their season opener, blasting Cardinal Ritter 16-0 in a five-inning rout. Kenna Streeval went full throttle, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, and five RBIs, while also combining with Callie Hancock to strike out 10. The Lancer offense was red-hot from top to bottom.