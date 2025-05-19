Panthers Rally Past East to Cap Regular Season on High Note

The Jennings County Panthers baseball team closed out their regular season with a statement win, defeating Columbus East 6-3 on Friday, May 16. This victory not only avenged an earlier season loss to the Olympians but also showcased the Panthers’ resilience and growth throughout the season.

Pitcher Alex Brooks delivered a stellar performance on the mound, throwing a complete game and keeping the East hitters at bay. His command and poise under pressure were instrumental in securing the win. Offensively, Landon Pike provided the spark, driving in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning with a clutch single. The Panthers’ defense also shone, turning two double plays to thwart potential rallies by the Olympians.

This win improved Jennings County’s record to 5-3, reflecting a season of hard-fought games and significant development. As they head into postseason play, the Panthers carry momentum and confidence, aiming to make a deep run in the tournament.