Panthers, Jets, Olympians, Owls, and Bull Dogs Highlight IBCA All-State Honors

South-central Indiana’s basketball talent was on full display as the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) unveiled its 2025 All-State teams, and seven local standouts earned their spots among the state’s elite.

Jennings County Panther Carter Kent clawed his way onto the IBCA Senior Large School All-State Team after a season full of leadership and clutch performances. Over in Hope, Hauser Jet Collin Buck shot his way to the Senior Small School All-State Team, capping off a senior season filled with highlight-reel moments.

The underclassmen weren’t left out of the action. Columbus East’s Keaton Lawson earned a spot on the Underclass Large School All-State list, showcasing why he’s one of the brightest young stars in the Hoosier hardwood scene. Hauser’s Stryker Gill was named to the Underclass Small School Team after distributing dimes and leading the Jets’ offense. Seymour Owl Jaylan Johnson also soared into recognition, earning Senior All-State Honorable Mention after a standout final campaign.

Meanwhile, the Columbus North Bull Dogs continue to build their bite, as junior Caleb Ferguson and sophomore Austin Perry were recognized with Underclass Honorable Mentions. The basketball future in this region is soaring sky-high.