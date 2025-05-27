Palou Puts Spain in Victory Lane with Historic Indy 500 Win

Alex Palou made history Sunday by becoming the first Spanish driver to win the Indianapolis 500. The reigning IndyCar Series champion executed a bold late-race move to take the lead and held on under caution to secure his first victory at the Brickyard.

Palou’s win gives Chip Ganassi Racing its sixth Indy 500 crown and adds another chapter to the 27-year-old’s meteoric rise.

After celebrating with a milk toast and a family victory lap, Palou now sets his sights on a fourth IndyCar championship, riding the momentum of one of the sport’s greatest accomplishments.