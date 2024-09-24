Pairings Announced for Seventh Annual Unified Flag Football Tournament

The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) has announced the pairings for the 2024 Unified Flag Football State Tournament, and the competition is shaping up to be an exciting one! This year marks the seventh installment of the state tournament, which will see 44 teams compete for the coveted state title. The tournament kicks off with sectionals on Saturday, October 5th, and will culminate with the state championship game on Saturday, October 19th at Grand Park Sports Event Center in Westfield.

What is Unified Flag Football?

Unified Sports provides an opportunity for athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to compete together on the same team. It’s part of the “Champions Together” partnership between the IHSAA and Special Olympics Indiana, and Unified Flag Football has been a hit since its debut in 2018. The sport, along with Unified Track & Field, is one of the IHSAA’s two co-ed sports offerings.

How the Tournament Works

Teams are divided into eight sectionals, and the winners of each sectional will advance to one of two regionals held on October 12th. The two teams that emerge victorious from regionals will face off in the state championship game at Grand Park on October 19th. Tickets for the sectionals and regionals are $5, with free admission for children 5 and under. The state championship game will also be streamed live on IHSAAtv.org for those who can’t make it in person.

Top Contenders to Watch

Last year’s champions, the Carmel Greyhounds, will be looking to defend their title. They will face off against county rival Hamilton Heights in Sectional 5 at Lawrence Central. Carmel will need to bring their A-game as they aim for back-to-back titles. Meanwhile, 2023 state runner-up DeKalb Barons will take on Goshen in Sectional 2 at NorthWood. DeKalb will be looking for redemption after last year’s defeat.

Notable Sectional Matchups

Some of the key matchups to watch include Griffith taking on Valparaiso in Sectional 1, Fishers facing Hamilton Southeastern in Sectional 5, and Ben Davis battling Southport in Sectional 6. Each game is sure to bring its own excitement as teams compete for a chance to move on to regionals.

A Unique Drawing Process

The IHSAA uses a unique lottery-style drawing to determine the matchups for the tournament. During the livestreamed event, ping-pong balls representing each school in each sectional are placed into a lottery machine. Balls are randomly selected to determine which team will be the home team and which will be the visitor. This process adds an element of unpredictability to the tournament, ensuring that no two matchups are the same.

Sectional Breakdown

Here’s a quick look at the sectional pairings for this year’s tournament:

Sectional 1 at Valparaiso: Griffith vs. Valparaiso, East Chicago Central vs. South Bend Adams

Sectional 2 at NorthWood: Wawasee vs. NorthWood, Goshen vs. DeKalb

Sectional 3 at Warsaw Community: Carroll (Fort Wayne) vs. Tippecanoe Valley, Manchester vs. Fort Wayne North Side

Sectional 4 at McCutcheon: Twin Lakes vs. McCutcheon, Blackford vs. Zionsville

Sectional 5 at Lawrence Central: Fishers vs. Hamilton Southeastern, Hamilton Heights vs. Carmel

Sectional 6 at Brownsburg: Ben Davis vs. Southport, Perry Meridian vs. Brownsburg

Sectional 7 at Mooresville: Greenwood Community vs. Mooresville, Franklin Central vs. Franklin Community

Sectional 8 at Bedford North Lawrence: Jasper vs. Indian Creek, Bedford North Lawrence vs. Floyd Central

Looking Ahead to Regionals and State Finals

The regional round will take place on Saturday, October 12th, with two regional tournaments determining the final two teams that will compete for the state championship. Regional 1 will feature winners from sectionals hosted by Valparaiso, NorthWood, Warsaw, and McCutcheon, while Regional 2 will include the winners from sectionals hosted by Mooresville, Bedford North Lawrence, Brownsburg, and Lawrence Central.

The grand finale will be held on October 19th at the Grand Park Sports Event Center, with the two remaining teams battling for the title. Admission to the championship game will be $15, with children 5 and younger admitted for free. If you can’t make it to the game, be sure to catch the livestream on IHSAAtv.org!

Unified Flag Football’s Growing Legacy

Since its introduction in 2018, Unified Flag Football has grown in popularity, and it continues to make an impact across Indiana. The sport encourages inclusion and teamwork, offering a unique platform for athletes of all abilities to compete together. Past champions have included Bedford North Lawrence, Mooresville, McCutcheon, DeKalb, and last year’s winner, Carmel. Will Carmel defend their title, or will a new team rise to claim the state championship?

Stay tuned for more updates as we follow the journey to the Unified Flag Football State Finals!