Pacers Thunder Through Game 6, Set Stage for Showdown in OKC

With their backs against the wall and the basketball world watching, the Indiana Pacers delivered a knockout punch in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, dismantling the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-91 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Obi Toppin threw down 20 points in a thunderous performance, while Tyrese Haliburton played through pain to keep Indiana’s title hopes alive.

Down 10-2 early and ice-cold out of the gate, the Blue and Gold suddenly erupted with a 68-32 run over a 24-minute span that left OKC shell-shocked. It was the kind of total team effort that has defined the Pacers’ postseason—gritty, unselfish, and electrifying.

Pascal Siakam added a double-double with 16 points and 13 boards, and T.J. McConnell once again ignited the bench with hustle plays and pinpoint passing. Now it all comes down to one final matchup. Game 7. Sunday night. In the Sooner State. The Pacers are one win away from their first-ever NBA title—and they’ll need all hands on deck to make history.