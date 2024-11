The Indiana Pacers rebounded from a tough loss with a 119-110 win over the Miami Heat. Myles Turner was dominant, scoring a season-high 34 points, while Bennedict Mathurin posted 21 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton overcame early shooting struggles to finish with 16 points and 13 assists. The Pacers outscored Miami 62-28 in the paint, using their interior presence to secure the victory.