Pacers Struggle to Contain Knicks in Home Loss

The Indiana Pacers faced a tough challenge Tuesday night as the New York Knicks rolled into Indianapolis and left with a 128-115 victory. The Knicks, fueled by a stellar performance from Karl-Anthony Towns, ended a nearly two-year drought of wins in Indiana with a commanding display of firepower.

Towns was unstoppable, racking up 40 points and 12 rebounds, while Josh Hart added 30 points on efficient shooting. The Knicks took control with a 10-0 run late in the second quarter, building a 68-60 halftime lead. Indiana clawed back to within four points late in the third quarter, but New York’s depth and rebounding advantage proved too much to overcome.

Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers with 24 points, while Thomas Bryant stepped up admirably in place of the injured Myles Turner, contributing 18 points and nine rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points, but the Pacers’ lack of defensive stops and struggles on the boards—losing 48-36 in rebounding—ultimately spelled their downfall.

The loss drops Indiana to 29-23 as they prepare for another tough road test against Washington tonight. The Pacers will need to tighten their defense and bring their A-game to stay competitive in the packed Eastern Conference standings.