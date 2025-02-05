Pacers’ Streak Ends in Portland

The Indiana Pacers ran into a red-hot Portland Trail Blazers squad and couldn’t find an answer, falling 112-89 and snapping their four-game winning streak.

Portland dominated early, building an 18-point first-half lead before the Pacers trimmed the gap to six in the third quarter. But Anfernee Simons (22 points) and Jerami Grant (20 points) led the charge as the Blazers pulled away late.

Andrew Nembhard paced Indiana with 17 points, while Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner combined for just 18 as the Pacers struggled offensively, shooting under 40% from the field.

Despite the loss, Indiana has won 12 of its last 16 games and remains in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Pacers continue their West Coast trip Thursday against the LA Clippers, looking to bounce back in a big way.