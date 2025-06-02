Pacers Storm Past Knicks, Punch Ticket to NBA Finals

Pacers 125, Knicks 108 – Game 6 | Pacers Win Series 4-2

For the first time in 25 years, the Indiana Pacers are heading to the NBA Finals.

Pascal Siakam dropped 31 points and claimed Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors, while Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points and 13 assists in a 125-108 Game 6 win over the Knicks on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Obi Toppin chipped in 18 points against his former team, and the Pacers’ defense forced 17 New York turnovers in a game that broke open after halftime.

With the win, Indiana claims the Eastern Conference title and will face Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals starting Thursday. For Pacers fans, the gold swagger is officially back.