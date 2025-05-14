Pacers Storm Past Cavs to Return to East Finals

It was another Hoosier hardwood highlight reel on Tuesday night as the Indiana Pacers punched their ticket back to the Eastern Conference Finals with a gritty 114-105 victory over the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Indiana showed no fear on the road, going a perfect 3-0 in Cleveland and wrapping up the series in just five games.

The Pacers trailed by 19 points early in the second quarter but roared back behind the sharpshooting of Tyrese Haliburton, who scored 31 points and nailed six triples. Pascal Siakam added 21, while Indiana’s up-tempo offense once again left the Cavs scrambling. A massive 17-2 third-quarter run gave the Pacers the separation they needed, and they never looked back.

With the win, Indiana returns to the East Finals for a second straight season, awaiting the winner of the Celtics-Knicks series. The last time the Pacers reached consecutive conference finals was more than a decade ago in the Paul George era. This team, however, is writing its own postseason story—one led by hustle, heart, and Haliburton.