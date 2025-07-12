Pacers Storm Back in Summer League Opener, Edge Cavs in Vegas Thriller

The Indiana Pacers kicked off their NBA Summer League campaign in true Circle City style — rallying from a 16-point hole to stun the Cleveland Cavaliers, 116–115, at Cox Pavilion.

With two-way dynamo RayJ Dennis running the point like a maestro, the Pacers outpaced and out-hustled the Cavs down the stretch. Dennis scored 26 points, dished nine dimes, and drained four triples, proving he can steer the blue-and-gold ship at both ends.

Quenton Jackson provided the spark plug off the pine, dropping 24 points on 8-for-10 shooting and nailing all seven free throws. His relentless defense — two steals and countless disruptions — ignited the comeback. In the middle, big man Enrique Freeman did the dirty work, posting 19 points and seven boards, while icing two clutch free throws with 6.3 seconds left.

Even the rookies got into the act. Kam Jones chipped in five points in 20 steady minutes, and Taelon Peter added eight on efficient shooting.

Perhaps the biggest buzz came from Johnny Furphy, who showcased his improved strength and stroke with eight points in nine minutes before exiting with a jaw injury. His early burst — including two silky threes — gave fans a glimpse of his upside.