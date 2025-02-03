Pacers Stay Hot, Take Down Hawks in High-Scoring Duel

The Indiana Pacers continue to roll through 2025, picking up their third straight win with a hard-fought 132-127 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Pascal Siakam delivered in the clutch, burying a go-ahead three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to swing momentum back in Indiana’s favor. Andrew Nembhard added 19 points, Obi Toppin chipped in 18 points and nine rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton dished out nine assists to go along with 17 points.

Despite an explosive start, where Indiana built an early 18-point lead, the Hawks clawed their way back, led by Trae Young’s 34-point performance. The teams traded buckets in the fourth quarter, but Siakam’s dagger from deep sparked an 11-3 run to finally put the game away.

With this win, the Pacers continue their surge up the Eastern Conference standings and begin a four-game road trip Monday at Utah.