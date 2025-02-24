Pacers Stay Hot, Cruise Past Clippers

The Indiana Pacers continued their 2025 dominance, rolling past the Los Angeles Clippers 129-111 for their third straight win.

Tyrese Haliburton was the catalyst, dropping 29 points and 12 assists, while Myles Turner made his return from injury with a strong first half. Aaron Nesmith also stepped up, scoring a season-high 19 points.

Indiana, which now boasts an NBA-best 16-5 record in 2025, will look to keep the momentum going as they push toward the playoffs.