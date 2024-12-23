Pacers Shoot the Lights Out in Fourth Straight Win

The Indiana Pacers were firing on all cylinders Sunday night, draining the Sacramento Kings 122-95 to notch their fourth consecutive victory. After a first-half stalemate tied at 52-52, the Pacers turned up the heat in the third quarter and never looked back, outscoring Sacramento 70-43 in the second half.

Pascal Siakam was the centerpiece of Indiana’s offense, racking up 19 points and 10 rebounds while playing above the rim and in the paint. Myles Turner chipped in 15 points and swatted away Sacramento’s hopes with his rim protection. Tyrese Haliburton dished out assists like a waiter at a diner, adding 14 points and facilitating the Pacers’ high-octane offense. Rookie Ben Sheppard came off the bench and made it rain, sinking two huge three-pointers during Indiana’s game-sealing fourth-quarter run.

The Pacers’ offense was nothing short of a slam dunk, shooting 58% from the field and connecting on 17 triples. Their ball movement was poetry in motion, tallying 35 assists on 50 made field goals. On the defensive side, they boxed out the Kings’ rhythm, holding them to 36.5% shooting and forcing 12 turnovers.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 23 points, while Domantas Sabonis muscled his way to a double-double with 17 points and 21 rebounds. But the Kings couldn’t find their stroke in the second half, dropping their fourth straight game.

Indiana improves to 15-9 with the win, while Sacramento falls to 10-14. The Pacers now head to Golden State, where they’ll try to keep their hot streak alive and hit nothing but net against the Warriors on Monday night.