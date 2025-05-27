Pacers Regroup After Collapse, Eye Bounce-Back in Game 4

After a fourth-quarter letdown in Game 3, the Indiana Pacers are looking to bounce back Tuesday night in Game 4 against the Knicks. Tyrese Haliburton acknowledged the team lost its tempo in the second half of Sunday’s 106-100 defeat and emphasized the need to pick up the pace.

New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns erupted for 20 points in the final frame to bring the series to 2-1. The Pacers will need to step up defensively and may be without Aaron Nesmith, who is nursing an ankle sprain. Game 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is crucial as Indiana looks to avoid heading back to New York with a tied series.