Pacers Rally Past Wizards in OT Thriller

The Indiana Pacers showcased grit and determination in a heart-stopping 134-130 overtime victory against the Washington Wizards last night. The Pacers overcame a daunting 19-point deficit, thanks to stellar performances from Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Toppin was the night’s standout star, recording season highs with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Mathurin delivered clutch buckets in crunch time, finishing with 28 points, while Haliburton’s all-around game added 20 points and key assists to fuel Indiana’s comeback. The Pacers bench outperformed the starters, contributing a remarkable 66 points to keep the game within reach.

Down by double digits heading into the fourth quarter, Indiana cranked up the intensity on both ends of the floor. A 36-23 scoring surge in the fourth brought the game to overtime, where Toppin drained a pivotal three-pointer to put the Pacers ahead for good. Despite Jordan Poole’s 42-point effort for Washington, the Wizards couldn’t withstand Indiana’s momentum.

The victory boosts the Pacers’ record to 30-23, solidifying their fourth-place position in the Eastern Conference heading into the All-Star break. Indiana will look to maintain this form when they return to action on February 20, hosting the Memphis Grizzlies.