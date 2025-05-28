Pacers Push to the Brink of the NBA Finals Behind Haliburton Heroics

With the Eastern Conference Finals hanging in the balance, Tyrese Haliburton delivered a historic performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 130-121 win over the New York Knicks. The victory gave the Pacers a commanding 3-1 series lead, putting them just one win away from reaching their first NBA Finals since 2000.

Haliburton’s stat line was one for the ages: 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds, and zero turnovers—a feat never before achieved in NBA playoff history since turnovers became an official stat in 1977-78. The All-Star point guard also added four steals and orchestrated Indiana’s high-octane offense from start to finish.

Pascal Siakam added 30 points, and Obi Toppin’s late three-pointer sealed the victory, capping a night that saw Indiana shoot lights out and dominate the paint. The Pacers exploded out of the gate, scoring 43 points in the first quarter and never relinquished the lead despite several Knicks runs.

The stars came out for the Pacers, both on and off the court. A crowd packed with celebrities, former Pacers legends, and Haliburton’s father witnessed a night to remember. Game 5 tips off Thursday night in Madison Square Garden, where Indiana will aim to punch its ticket to the Finals.