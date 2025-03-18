Pacers Overcome Short-Handed Roster to Stun Timberwolves in Overtime

Missing four starters and facing one of the hottest teams in the NBA, the Indiana Pacers pulled off a shocking 132-130 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Obi Toppin was the hero, drilling the game-winning three-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in overtime to snap Minnesota’s eight-game win streak. The Pacers entered the game without Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith, and Myles Turner, and things got worse when Andrew Nembhard was ejected in the third quarter and Bennedict Mathurin fouled out in the fourth.

With the Pacers running out of options, T.J. McConnell stepped up with 11 points and 13 assists, while Thomas Bryant hit a clutch three late in overtime to help set up Toppin’s game-winner.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 38 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the scrappy Pacers, who now sit just one game behind Milwaukee for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Up next, Indiana returns home for a five-game homestand, beginning with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.