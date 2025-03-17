Pacers Nearly Pull Off Miracle Comeback, Fall to Bucks

The Indiana Pacers gave Milwaukee all they could handle, but the Bucks held on for a 126-119 win Saturday night.

Trailing by 21 points in the fourth quarter, the Pacers mounted a furious rally, cutting the deficit to just three points with 12 seconds left before the Bucks iced the game from the free-throw line.

Aaron Nesmith led Indiana with 30 points, while Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton combined for 50 points and 15 assists. The loss drops the Pacers one game behind Milwaukee in the battle for home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Indiana looks to bounce back tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.