Pacers Make History in Cleveland, Cap Regular Season with Record Comeback

In what may go down as the most improbable finish of the NBA regular season, the Indiana Pacers staged the largest comeback in franchise history on Sunday, storming back from 27 points down to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-118 in double overtime.

With playoff seeding locked in, the Pacers rested most of their regulars, leaning instead on a group of two-way contract players and bench contributors. What followed was a full-team effort that turned into the biggest rally of the NBA season.

Indiana outscored Cleveland 53-24 over the final 18 minutes of play. Quenton Jackson led the way with 21 points, while RayJ Dennis and Enrique Freeman provided crucial minutes down the stretch. It wasn’t just a win—it was a statement about depth, culture, and belief.

With the win, Indiana hits the 50-win milestone for the first time since 2013-14 and enters the playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Their first-round opponent? The Milwaukee Bucks, a rematch of last year’s memorable postseason series.